Brian Head delays Friday opening; resort still evaluating conditions

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Ski season is still around the corner; it's just a little further away than previously thought, as getting those first runs ready is proving to be a challenge.

After targeting Friday for opening day, Brian Head Resort announced it is pushing that date back to an undetermined time to evaluate conditions. The resort was hoping to become the first Utah resort to welcome skiers and snowboarders this season.

A warmer-than-expected weekend storm brought plenty of rain to the mountain, leaving crews counting on colder temperatures and snowmaking to get things ready.

Brian Head said it has received 21 inches of snow since Oct. 15 and that snowmaking is currently underway on Navajo Mountain.

“We’ve had some good early season snow, and the improvements we made on Navajo Mountain are helping our crews make the most of every snowmaking opportunity,” said resort general manager Tom Pettigrew. "We're taking things day by day, and we can't wait to get the lifts spinning and welcome everyone back."

On Monday, the resort's webcam shows just under eight inches of snow at the snow stake, with better conditions at elevations above 10,000 feet. Lower elevations, including the Navajo base area, saw much wetter conditions.

Pettigrew said crews were ready to make snow overnight on Sunday, but temperatures and humidity never cooperated.

The resort needs a wet-bulb temperature around 28 degrees to make snow. Wet-bulb temperature accounts for both air temperature and humidity, and colder, drier conditions allow snowmaking equipment to produce significantly more snow.

When conditions cooperate, the resort plans to begin the season at Navajo, where its snowmaking infrastructure is already in place. Giant Steps will follow later, as opening that area requires a much bigger effort.

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