Is your child losing their spark? When to seek mental health support

When a child seems to be losing their spark or refuses to go to school, parents may wonder whether it is time to ask for help.

Heather Shotwell, behavioral health clinical operations director for Intermountain Children’s Health, shared a reassuring message: Families do not need to have all the answers before reaching out.

“Our kids in Utah are having a hard time,” Shotwell said. “So 1 in 5 kids ages 3 to 17 have some sort of a mental health need. So that could be a behavioral need, that could be an emotional need, it could be a developmental need.”

She also pointed to the seriousness of mental health challenges among young people.

“We also know that in the state of Utah, suicide is the second leading cause of death for kids ages 10 to 24,” she said.

Intermountain has expanded its mental health services, including a behavioral health center in Taylorsville with a crisis walk-in center available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For Shotwell, making sure families feel comfortable reaching out is part of that work.

“I mean, we’re part of the fabric. We want to be part of the fabric. We want families to call us,” she said. “What are we going to do all day if nobody calls us?”

Support can come to your home

Families can seek care at the center, but help also can come to them. Intermountain’s Stabilization and Mobile Response program brings support into the home for children, teens and their families. Families can access the program by calling 988.

Shotwell said the team’s focus is on supporting families through difficult moments.

“They love being able to provide support at one of the most vulnerable times that a family might have,” she said.

Parents do not need to know exactly which service their child needs before making that first call.

“Call 988 and ask for a stabilization and mobile response team,” Shotwell said.

Families also can visit the crisis center.

“Walk into our 24-hour crisis center. You don’t always have to know the answers, and I feel like for families that that takes some of the pressure off,” she said.

Starting the conversation

Talking with children about their mental health can feel difficult, especially when parents are unsure what to say.

Intermountain’s Talk to Tweens program offers free resources to help parents and caregivers start those conversations and support children through challenging emotions.

Shotwell hopes families will remember that struggling is a reason to reach out.

“We want our families in Utah to know that help’s available for them. We want our families and our kids and adolescents to know that it’s OK if you’re having a hard time,” she said. “We want you to speak up. We want you to be able to ask for help.”

If you are concerned about your child’s mental health, call 988 or visit Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s crisis walk-in center in Taylorsville.

Asking for help is a step toward getting your child and your family the support they need.

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