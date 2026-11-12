‘No judgment’: Utah center offers children in crisis help around the clock

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — For parents navigating a child’s behavioral health crisis, knowing when to ask for help can be difficult. At Primary Children’s Hospital’s behavioral health center in Taylorsville, families are encouraged to come as they are.

“It serves kids and their families for whatever the family defines as a crisis. No judgment,” said Amanda Choudhary, the campus president.

The center served more than 9,000 children during its first year, a milestone that reflects the demand for children’s behavioral health care.

“We have been able to take care of over 9,000 kids in our first year of having the behavioral health center open,” Choudhary said.

Most children visit for appointments, while the crisis walk-in center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for families who need immediate support.

“Whatever is happening that has bubbled up to become the crisis level, and you need help right now with your child. That’s what we’re there for,” Choudhary said.

The approach starts with a straightforward belief.

“Behavioral health is health,” she said.

That means supporting parents along with their children. Raising a child can bring frustration and uncertainty, including situations parents may feel they should already know how to handle.

“There’s no degree in parenting and raising a child,” Choudhary said.

While children remain the focus of care, their families are part of the healing process. Choudhary said most children and families visit briefly, receiving support to get through the immediate crisis and build skills for the future.

For some parents, reaching the center brings an immediate sense of relief.

“Sometimes it’s even tears of relief of OK, I, I just had to get my child here and now I know we can get help,” she said.

The center’s 24/7 crisis walk-in services are available at 5770 S. 1500 West in Taylorsville. No appointment is required.

Anyone experiencing emotional distress can call 988. Utah students can also connect with a licensed crisis counselor through the SafeUT app, available around the clock.

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