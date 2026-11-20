SALT LAKE CITY — A blood draw during pregnancy can give expectant parents information about their baby’s health. For one family, follow-up testing confirmed a diagnosis of cystic fibrosis before birth, giving them time to connect with specialists and prepare for their child’s care.

Rachel Holman, a certified genetic counselor with Intermountain Health helps families understand what prenatal screening results mean and decide what to do next.

“So once you’re pregnant, there is one screen that is very common called non-invasive prenatal screening, and it checks the baby with a simple blood draw,” Holman said.

Holman said the blood test looks at chromosomes 21, 18 and 13, as well as the sex chromosomes. Most results show no elevated risk. When a result shows a higher risk, Holman helps families consider whether to pursue further testing.

“I want to help them make decisions,” Holman said.

Holman recalled a patient whose screening indicated a higher risk for cystic fibrosis. Prenatal diagnostic testing confirmed the baby had the condition. Holman said prenatal treatment for cystic fibrosis is available at the fetal center at Primary Children’s Hospital.

For the mother in Holman’s story, learning about the diagnosis before birth meant knowing whom to turn to for help and having time to prepare emotionally for what lay ahead.

“I love being the one to hold their hand through it,” Holman said.

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