Utahn responds to Netanyahu speech to UN Assembly

NEW YORK CITY — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was greeted with boos at the United Nations in New York City on Friday, as dozens of delegates walked out of the Assembly Hall ahead of his speech.

Facing accusations of war crimes and growing pressure to end the war in Gaza, Netanyahu defended Israel’s recent military actions. He also rejected the creation of a Palestinian state, despite 151 of the U.N.’s 193 member states endorsing a two-state solution.

Netanyahu ripped into the nations supporting the idea, while demanding the release of the remaining hostages from the October 7, 2023 attack that left about 1,200 people dead.

“Lay down your arms. Let my people go. Free the hostages. All of them, the whole 48. Free the hostages now!" said Netanyahu. “Leaders who appease evil rather than support a nation whose brave soldiers guard you from the barbarians at the gate. They're already penetrating your gates. When will you learn?"

The speech prompted applause from the delegates who remained in the hall.

Amos Guiora, retired Lt. Col. in the Israeli Defense Forces, and current law professor at the University of Utah, helped negotiate the Oslo Peace Accords back in 1993. He says he does not believe anything Netanyahu says.

"Netanyahu has one date in mind, and that's October 2026 which is when we are supposed to have elections in Israel," says Guiora. “If you look at the public opinion polls … that came out [Friday] in Israel.... if there were elections held today, he is out of a job."

Guiora says Netanyahu will say different things to different audiences, and is far less concerned with getting the hostages back than he is with remaining in power.

“I don't think there's anybody who's not in his base who believes a word what he says," says Guiora. "Which is why, as I [asked] a second ago ... when will Trump say, “You know, I'm done with you,”... The only person who can force Netanyahu to do anything is Donald Trump."

Guiora believes the internal turmoil in Israel surrounding Netanyahu and his government is why there is no clear path right now to ending the war in Gaza, and bringing the hostages home.