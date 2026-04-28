Utah unveils new 'America 250' license plate ahead of big celebration

SALT LAKE CITY — Just in time for the big celebration, Utahns will soon be able to proudly display America 250 license plates on their vehicles, even after the party ends.

The new America 250 plate, approved by the Utah Design Review Board, was unveiled Tuesday and will be available for purchase on June 1.

The deep blue license plates feature a 1776 American flag, as well as America 250 lining the bottom.

“Utahns are excited to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary and reflect on the principles that have shaped our nation. This plate is a simple way for people across our state to show that pride and be part of this historic milestone,” said Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton).

Celebrations are scheduled to take place across the country all summer long as citizens commemorate the nation's 250th birthday.

The new license plates will be available via the Utah DMV, with standard registration and fees applying. Sales of the plate will end on July 31, 2027.