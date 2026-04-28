Playoff series moving back to Vegas isn't stopping the party at the Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY — The playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth is making its return to Las Vegas on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean Mammoth fans will be watching the game alone.

The Utah Mammoth announced plans early Tuesday for a watch party on SeatGeek Plaza at the Delta Center starting at 7:30 p.m.

The watch party will be free to attend, and fans can see the action of Game 5 on a massive outdoor screen at the Delta Center. Food, beverages, and a DJ will also be present to help fans get into the playoff mode.

And fans that are in need of Mammoth gear will also be helped with the Team Store being open during the festivities.