Utah's top high schools revealed; how did your school do?

HOLLADAY, Utah — It's the annual rite of spring for schools across Utah, and we're not talking about cap and gowns, proms or graduation ceremonies.

U.S. News released its annual Best High Schools list Tuesday, with the state's Top 10 featuring some familiar names.

Once again, as it has in the past, Beehive Science and Technology Academy in Sandy was top-ranked in Utah.



Beehive Science and Technology Academy (Sandy) Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy (Lindon) Skyline High School (Salt Lake City) InTech Collegiate High School (North Logan) Park City High School Itineris Early College High School (West Jordan) Corner Canyon High School (Draper) Academy for Math Engineering and Science (Salt Lake City) Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering and Science (Layton) Olympus High School (Salt Lake City)

As the No. 1 school in Utah, Beehive ranked No. 547 nationally.

U.S. News ranks nearly 18,000 high schools using weighted scores across multiple indicators, including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, graduation rate and state assessment performance.