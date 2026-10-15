Learning and connection make South Hills Middle School a 'Cool School'

RIVERTON, Utah — From colorful murals and student performances to book clubs and mental health awareness, South Hills Middle School is creating a place where students can learn, connect, and feel like they belong.

The Riverton school was featured in our "Cool School of the Week," highlighting the programs and activities that help make the school community special.

"This is my 3rd year being a student. I've loved it here. It's just such a kind and loving environment, and I really feel like I belong here," said one SBO student.

The school is also finding creative ways to make its campus more inviting. Murals throughout the hallways bring additional color to the building, while student musicians and dancers have opportunities to share their talents.

"We do a lot of different dance styles depending on the number that we're doing, but for "Psycho Killer" that we're doing, we're doing a jazz funk," said Evelyn, who is on the school's dance company.

South Hills also has a variety of clubs and organizations for students to be a part of. The Multicultural Club created an ofrenda to honor deceased loved ones and their favorite celebrities, as part of the upcoming Day of the Dead.

For students who love to read, the school’s “Booked for Lunch” program offers another way to connect. Students who sign up receive free books and, after a few weeks of reading, gather in the library during lunch to eat and discuss the book with their peers.

The school also places an emphasis on mental health awareness and suicide prevention through its Hope Squad, a student-led group focused on supporting peers and building a stronger, more caring community.

South Hills student Annie nominated South Hills Middle School for the Cool School of the Week feature, highlighting the important work of Hope Squad. During the visit, Charlotte Granite Credit Union presented a donation to support the program.

"It's just an amazing thing to see how many people, and how much this community has grown, and really show how much people care, and how much we can really bring people together," Annie said.