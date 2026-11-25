SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday travel rush is underway at Salt Lake City International Airport, with tens of thousands of passengers expected to make their way through the airport during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Nancy Volmer, communications director for Salt Lake City International Airport, said about 30,000 passengers are expected to depart Wednesday, with roughly the same number arriving. Sunday is expected to be even busier as travelers make their way home after the holiday.

Watch: Holiday travel rush begins at Salt Lake City International Airport as thousands hit the skies

Holiday travel rush begins at Salt Lake City International Airport as thousands hit the skies

The crowds come after several challenging weeks for air travel across the country, including a nationwide ground stop and technology outages that impacted various airlines.

Volmer said operations are back on schedule, but weather might be a factor this week.

“The last couple of weeks have been a trying time,” Volmer said. “There was the nationwide ground stop. There were some weight and balance issues for a couple of airlines, but everything is back on schedule.”Weather could still create problems as the holiday weekend continues.

“I think the one thing to note, though, is that there could be weather on the East Coast, on the West Coast, and that can have an effect on our flights,” Volmer said.Airport officials recommend travelers check their flight status before leaving home, either through their airline or the Salt Lake City International Airport website.

Passengers should also plan to arrive at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight, leaving extra time for parking, security and getting to their gate.

Jeanne Waldinger is traveling to Boston through Salt Lake City. She said the recent events with flights has made a her a bit concerned but she's confident she'll get to her destination on time. Her top tip for a smooth airport experience is getting to the airport early. She got there around 7 a.m. for a 10 a.m. flight.

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"Really plan ahead and be very certain that anything you're bringing with you is easy to either check or to carry on," she said.

One passenger Karlel Crowley said she makes sure to pack some healthier options for snacks and she'll be able to already have them on her instead of waiting to buy something.

"Traveling on the plane sometimes means you're eating some really high sodium food," she said. "So I pack my own food."

Despite recent air travel headaches, Salt Lake City International has received high marks in recent rankings. TIME recently ranked the airport as the No. 1 large airport in the world. Another study found Salt Lake City had the second-fewest flight delays and disruptions, while Chicago O'Hare ranked at the other end of the list.

Still, even an airport that typically sees fewer disruptions can feel the impact of weather and heavy holiday crowds.

For travelers heading out this week, airport officials' advice is simple: check your flight before leaving home, arrive early and pack some patience.