Spirit, student support makes Olene Walker Elementary the 'Cool School of the Week'

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Olene Walker Elementary School is headed into the holiday break with full hearts, full backpacks, and a whole lot of school pride — which is why they are our Cool School of the Week.

"One of the biggest things that make us a cool school is the amazing staff we get to work with," said Principal Anahi Uhlig. "We have some of the best teachers I've been able to see in action."

Teachers say the diversity of the student body plays a major role in shaping the learning environment. Fourth-grade teachers do home visits to learn more about their students and their families.

"I'm able to see their culture in their home, we meet grandparents, we meet aunts and uncles, we meet siblings," said one teacher.

Next door in the Tony Finau Foundation's Literacy Center, staff and partners work to ensure families have access to resources and skills necessary to help family success by partnering with other local organizations

"One of our amazing partners is the For Kids Foundation. Every month, they come and drop off bags for our families that sign up if they need support," said Paulina, with the Tony Finau Foundation Literacy Center.

The school also has a program called Book Box, which ensures that every child in the school receives a book to take home over the holiday break.

Food access is another key focus at Olene Walker Elementary.

The school opens its doors early for breakfast, serves warm lunches during the day, and offers after-school care where students can eat dinner. Twice a month, weekend food packs donated through Granite School District partners are sent home in students' backpacks for the weekend.

At the end of the morning, the school hosted its Holiday Sing-along program featuring students and parents. To accommodate busy schedules, the school held two performances that parents could attend.

"We know our parents work so hard," Principal Uhlig said.

Granite Credit Union surprised Community Schools Coordinator Erick Metzger with a donation to support the work he does with students. Metzger has worked with community partners to uplift students through initiatives such as providing them with new glasses, bikes, food, and other essentials to support their academic success.

"It really is amazing to see how Granite is giving back to the people that give to the community, so thank you so much for that," Metzger said.