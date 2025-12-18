Rams, BYU star Puka Nacua apologizes for antisemitic touchdown dance

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams receiver and former BYU star Puka Nacua has apologized for performing an antisemitic gesture during a recent internet livestream.

Appearing with Adin Ross and N3on on their stream, Nacua mimicked moves of a dance "where he spins a dreidel and rubs his hands together," Rams Wire reported. The receiver then promised to perform the same moves after scoring a touchdown.

In his apology posted to social media on Thursday, Nacua claimed ignorance for his actions.

"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people, " Nacua wrote.

Nacua finished his statement by saying that he apologizes to "anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.

In a statement Thursday, the NFL condemned Nacua's actions.

“The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual. The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”

Neither the NFL nor the Rams has said whether Nacua will be punished for performing the antisemitic dance moves.