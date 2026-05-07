Work hard, play hard: Copper Canyon wraps year with big honors and smiles

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Copper Canyon Elementary is wrapping up the school year in style, and it just earned the title of FOX 13 News' Cool School of the Week.

"Copper Canyon is the coolest school around this town," said Assistant Principal Megan Daly. "We have the best teachers; they're dedicated, they're fun-loving, and we just love every single one. Also, our students they just keep us coming back every day."

The school believes in the simple, but effective idea of work hard, play hard, and it shows in everything they do at the school. This school year's theme, "You've Got a Friend in Me," set the tone from day one with teachers and staff dressing up in costumes, hosting lip sync assemblies, and finding creative ways for kids to be seen.

"We love to celebrate students, and one way we can celebrate students is to have a new theme every year," said Principal Bobbie Nixon.

One of the school's most popular programs is the Coyote Den Store, where students can "buy" rewards for good behavior and kind acts. Students are able to use their Coyote Dollars to buy anything from candy to plushies.

"I like to get new things and look around," said student Andy.

Every month, the school also hosts a "Portrait of a Graduate" breakfast, where teachers nominate students for standout character traits, and families join in to celebrate. "She selected me because I'm a really good friend to others, and I can work through a lot of problems," said one of the selected students, Evan.

Then it was out to the field for a 6th-grade versus teachers' game — one last memory for the students before heading to middle school.

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union surprised the school with the Cool School recognition, recognizing all the hard work the school and Copper Canyon theater teacher Sheri Harrington put in throughout the year.

"Thank you, the students will love whatever this buys, so we really appreciate it, very generous," Harrington said.

Know a school that deserves the spotlight? Email Cool School nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.