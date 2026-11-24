SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — As families face rising costs, especially around the holidays, the FOX 13 Dream Team, powered by Mountain America Credit Union, is helping make the season a little brighter for Utah shoppers.

FOX 13's Nate Larsen and Sharlene Wells with Mountain America Credit Union stopped by Smith's Marketplace to surprise customers by offering to pay for their groceries.

For Kirsten, what started as an ordinary trip to the store quickly turned into an unexpected holiday blessing. She had only planned to pick up a few items. But after learning the Dream Team wanted to cover her groceries, Kirsten was encouraged to fill her cart with whatever she needed.

With her young son, Colt, along for the ride, Kirsten picked out Thanksgiving staples, including a turkey, steaks, eggs, and green beans. She also grabbed everyday essentials that can add up quickly, including laundry detergent, and a few special treats for Colt — cookies and cream ice cream and dino nuggets.

The surprise was more than Kirsten expected.

“I’m a little overwhelmed,” she said. “I see this stuff happen all the time, and I always cry when I see it happen. And so, like, being somebody that gets it is like… I never thought it'd be me.”

Kirsten has watched similar acts of kindness happen to other people, never imagining she would be on the receiving end.

“So when it happens to me, it’s a lot because I never expect it, right? So I feel like I appreciate it," she said. "So, thank you.”

Kirsten wasn't the only shopper surprised that day. The Dream Team made its way through checkout lines, offering to cover groceries for customers preparing for Thanksgiving and those simply picking up everyday essentials.

Some shoppers were caught off guard by the unexpected offer, while others expressed heartfelt gratitude.

For Kirsten and Colt, the experience meant leaving Smith's with a much fuller cart — and a little more peace of mind heading into the holidays.

“Thank you guys, seriously, so much from the bottom of my heart,” Kirsten said.

The FOX13 Dream Team, powered by Mountain America Credit Union, will continue surprising people with special gifts throughout December.

CLICK HERE to nominate someone who could use a little extra holiday cheer.