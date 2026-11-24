MILLCREEK, Utah — From spice blends and baked goods to teas, jerky, salts and sugars, shoppers at Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes at Millcreek Common have plenty of options when searching for the perfect holiday gift.

But behind many of those products are local entrepreneurs with stories of their own.

For Malavika Deo, owner of Spice Symphony, her business started with something familiar: cooking for her children.

“When my kids moved out for college and they would say, ‘But this dish didn’t turn out like yours,’ I started sending them these spice blends and saying, ‘Just add a little bit of this and let me know what you think,’” Deo said.

Eventually, her children encouraged her to turn those spice blends into a business.

“[They] said to me, ‘Hey, mommy, you should start selling these spices,’” Deo said.

Now, Deo crafts each blend while sharing a piece of her culture with customers across Utah.

“When I started out, I was unsure if anybody would even remotely be interested,” Deo explained. “It’s just wonderful to see that there is enough diversity here, and people are open to try different things.”

Just across the way, The Salted Roots owner Ivy Watrous sells her own salt and sugar blends.

“Being a home cook, I started cooking at eight years old. I was a self-taught pastry chef, and once I got into managing restaurants, I really felt like I needed to be creative again,” Watrous said.

That creativity eventually found its way into The Salted Roots. For Watrous, seeing what customers create with her products has made the hard work worthwhile.

“It’s just exciting to see how people use them,” she said. “We have so many clientele that come to us with recipes they've done.”

This year marks the fourth year Millcreek Common has hosted the Holiday Shoppes.

Barri Allaire, public market supervisor at Millcreek Common, explained that the goal is not only to encourage people to shop locally, but also to give small businesses more exposure in the community.

“The inspiration was really to support local businesses,” Allaire said. “The first step is to come into the market, and they're able to purchase and support them, but I think it goes past that.

"It really gets their name out there.”

For small-business owners, that support can be especially meaningful during a year when many people are keeping a closer eye on their finances.

“Helping the community is going to be the best thing we can do nowadays,” Watrous said. “There’s all these big corporations that we can do, but why not spend that $50 on a local person and help that whole community.”

Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes at Millcreek Common are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 24.