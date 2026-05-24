18-year-old suspect and his mother arrested after 17 gunshots fired at car in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — A teenager is in custody after allegedly firing gunshots at a vehicle in Logan Saturday afternoon, and his mother was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Logan City Police said they were called to the area of 400 West and 1100 North for a shooting. Officers found a Cadillac Escalade with bullet holes and shell casings nearby.

Police issued a reverse 911 call for nearby residents to shelter in place while they searched for the suspect with the help of a SWAT team.

They eventually located the suspect, 18-year-old Amanii Aidai Garcia, and took him into custody.

So far in the investigation, they have determined that there were people in the car when it was shot, but none of them were hit.

Garcia was booked on four counts of attempted aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, and 17 counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

Arresting documents state that on Friday, Garcia and his mother were involved in a "disturbance" with several other people. One of the victims left their phone behind. When that victim returned the next day to collect their phone, Garcia and his mother confronted them, and Garcia fired 17 shots at the Escalade that the victim and three other people were in, according to witnesses.

Amanii Garcia's mother, 39-year-old Sophia Elaine Garcia, was booked on suspicion of obstructing justice. Police say she told them initially that she didn't see who fired the gunshots; however, witnesses' accounts led detectives to believe that she was not telling the truth and was in close proximity when her son allegedly fired the shots.

Both suspects were ordered to be held without bail.