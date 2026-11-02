Day of the Dead takes on special meaning for donor families and recipients

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a time to remember and celebrate loved ones who have passed away, but for organ donor families and recipients, the tradition can carry an especially powerful meaning.

Families gathered at the Memorial House at Memory Grove in Salt Lake City for a celebration honoring loved ones through traditional music, Indigenous Aztec dancing and the creation of ofrendas — colorful offerings that honor the lives and memories of those who have died.

Diana Miron-Valadez with DonorConnect said the tradition from her home country in Mexico is rooted in keeping the memories of loved ones alive.

“In our culture, if we speak their names and talk about them, memories and whatever they used to love, it's like they're here with us,” she said.

The event also brought together two families connected through the gift of organ donation.

Cindy Bryant's son, William, suffered a catastrophic brain hemorrhage while at work just days before his 26th birthday. The former Marine did not survive, but through organ donation, he was able to save multiple lives.

At the celebration, Cindy and her family met David Shaw in person for the first time. Shaw received William's heart after suffering a heart attack that left him relying on a left ventricular assist device, or LVAD, for two and a half years.

Now healthy and enjoying life with his family, Shaw said he is grateful for the second chance.

For Cindy, meeting him brought an extraordinary connection to her son and the lives he continues to touch.

Her family's hope for Shaw is simple: that he stays healthy, enjoys life and makes memories with his own family — just as they wish for everyone who received the gift of life through William.

The celebration served as a reminder that while loved ones may be gone, their memories, traditions and legacies live on.