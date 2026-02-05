American Fork bus drivers warn of dangerous trend as cars blow past stopped buses

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — These days it seems like we're all incredibly busy — rushing to get from one place to another and keep up with our busy schedules. But when you're behind the wheel, it's important to pay attention to what's going on around you.

In partnership with Zero Fatalities, FOX 13 News listened to a local school bus driver who reached out and told us about a dangerous trend he's seeing on the roads.

"Just blatantly going past buses with little kids, like these are the little kids and not bothering to slow down or stop," said a parent from Alpine School District.

Lately as a parent, it's hard not to be concerned about your children's safety when they travel to and from school. "Is there any way to actually make it stop so that it's not such a concern?" the parent said.

You can have the most alert students. "My 7-year-old and 8-year-old both tell me about it," the parent said.

And the most skilled bus drivers. "I have seen case after case after case," said Matt Birch, who's been a school bus driver for the Alpine District for nine years.

If Utah drivers aren't doing their part, it's a lose-lose for everyone. "When we're loading and unloading students, we put on our red lights. Traffic needs to stop," Birch said.

"One of the most frustrating things that we deal with as bus drivers is when people don't adhere to what they call the red lights," Birch said.

Birch says far too often, cars blow past a school bus, even while it's unloading children.

Under Utah law, drivers must stop when a school bus displays flashing red lights and extends its stop arm. Violating this law is a class B misdemeanor that can result in fines ranging from $350 to $1,000, plus court costs and fees. Drivers may also face points on their driving record and potential license suspension.

Birch noted that if people don't change driving behaviors, he's worried the worst-case scenario will come to pass. "It literally could take a kid's life. I have seen situation after situation where you're talking inches where a car misses a kid," Birch said.

It's a constant concern for many bus drivers — one that carries an emotional burden as they transport the most precious cargo. "Retaining school bus drivers has been difficult, especially in the last few years. Once you're behind a school bus and you understand the gravity," said Joe Hayes, director of operations for Alpine School District.

Bus drivers and parents are both urging Utahns to put distractions away when they're on the roads — lest they hurt some of their most vulnerable neighbors. "They're late. They're on their cell phone. They've got this plan. They got this plan, and they're trying to get to point A to point B, but they don't realize literally you could be taking a life," Birch said.

"Your kids are on those buses, and then it's 20 seconds. It's not committing a crime and injuring a child," said a parent from Alpine School District.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.