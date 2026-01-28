Flashing stop signs installed at site of deadly Sandy crash following calls for safety improvements

SANDY, Utah — Flashing stop signs have been installed at a Sandy intersection where a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle earlier this month.

Video of city employees installing one of the signs at the 1000 East 10000 South intersection was shared by Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski. The lighted, flashing signs were placed at all four corners of the intersection that sits next to Alta High School.

The safety improvements were made weeks after a 40-year-old man using the crosswalk was hit by a vehicle at the intersection. Joshua Perry was killed in the accident, and the vehicle's driver, Zoe Carisa Blankenstein, 55, was arrested on charges of driving with a blood alcohol content over six times Utah's legal limit.

In the days following the fatal accident, residents in the area demanded that the city make safety improvements in the area. City officials told FOX 13 News that traffic engineers have recommended a roundabout at the intersection, which will take time to complete.

In a social media post showing the new signs, Zoltanski said the city is starting a new traffic study to determine the next steps for improvements.

"Signs or lights can’t solve traffic safety alone," the mayor wrote. "The most immediate and effective course of action is something we can all implement together. Drive safely, follow traffic laws, don't speed, and slow down, Sandy!"