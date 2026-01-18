Community calls for safety improvements after pedestrian hit, killed in Sandy crosswalk

SANDY, Utah — Just 17 days into the new year, three pedestrians have been killed in crashes on Utah roads, according to data from Zero Fatalities.

One of those victims, 40-year-old Joshua Perry, is now at the center of community conversations about improving safety at a busy Sandy intersection.

Police say Perry was struck Thursday night while in a crosswalk at 1000 East and 110 South. The driver, suspected of being impaired, has been taken into custody.

Neighbors Rylee and Jaden Rogers often walk through the area and say it’s known for heavy traffic, especially with nearby schools.

“With the high school at this intersection too, there’s always cars up and down this street and lots of activity,” Rylee said.

The couple says hearing about Perry’s death prompted them to be more vigilant. They also noted a downhill grade that may contribute to speeding issues.

“Thirty-five is probably a bit quick, especially because going downhill picks up speed. With a high school and elementary school down the street, it’s risky,” said Rylee.

The crash prompted calls on social media for the Sandy City Council to make changes at the intersection.

Susan Wood, a public information officer for Sandy City, said traffic engineers determined the location would be ideal for a roundabout, but such a project requires land acquisition that will take time. She said they finally received funding, but the next steps will take a few years.

In the meantime, the city is exploring additional safety measures, including increased police patrols and community outreach.

“Any traffic accident — especially a fatal one — is enough to say, ‘Whoa, there’s a problem,’” said Wood.

Residents have suggested flashing lights, speed warning signs, and other enhancements to protect pedestrians.

“Follow traffic laws, go the speed limit, there’s a stop sign here for a reason, make sure you’re looking for not only for cars, but also people that are crossing,” said Jaden.