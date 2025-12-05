As pedestrian deaths shockingly rise, drivers urged to be careful on Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — From all across the state, Utah law enforcement officials are urging those behind the wheel to be aware and alert on the roads after five pedestrians have been killed by vehicles over the past 11 days.

“It’s unacceptable. These crashes are violent, they’re tragic and we have people missing for Christmas festivities this year because of what’s happened on our roads,” said Jason Mettmann, Communications Manager for the Utah Highway Safety Office.



Drivers are being told to share the roads and ease up on the gas pedal.



“We want this season to be the season of light and not the season of loss,” added Mettmann.



Jason Lane knows the feeling of loss all too well after his 15-year-old son was killed by a driver in 2018.

“He was killed instantly. It’s been an experience that is obviously life changing ... there’s not really recovery from it,” Lane said.



Lane's son, Caleb. was riding his bike in a crosswalk, heading to meet friends at Provo rec center, when he was killed.

“He had a future, and it was quickly taken away within an instant,” Lane shared Thursday.



The loss of his son is a weight Lane feels every day.



“It’s something to keep in the forefront of our mind that we do have the ability to change people’s lives permanently if we’re just being a little bit impatient,” he added.



Lane is now pleading with drivers to be more aware.



“Oftentimes we’re flying through a right-hand turn at a stoplight, paying attention to only to our left side, and meanwhile there’s a pedestrian entering the crosswalk, and then it’s too late,” Lane said.



Sweet Streets, which advocates for safer systems in Salt Lake City, advises that when in doubt, simply slow down

“On the surface streets, in the city, at the very least, where people are living, walking, playing, biking,” explained Julian Jurkoic with Sweet Streets.

Pedestrians can also play a role in keeping themselves safe.

“Wear bands, wear lights, wear vests, or whatever it is, it can’t hurt,” Jurkoic added.



Officials and those who have lost ones they've loved are asking everyone to be careful while driving and crossing.



“We want everyone to make it to Christmas dinner this year,” said Mettmann.

“It comes down to making awareness a priority," Lane shared, "your own awareness."