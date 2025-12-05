Blue envelope helps Utah drivers on autism spectrum handle possible triggers

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Learning to drive isn’t easy, although for most student drivers it’s worth it. But it can be a more daunting task for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“Lights and sounds are something that overwhelm me quite easily, and that’s what police cars do when they pull you over," shared Orson Johnson from Centerville.

Orson's mother, Brita, said her son brought up his concerns about being pulled over while on the road.

“I can see how that’d be any big concern as a mom of someone who has autism, that can be very scary, you’ve got lights, so much going on that it can be frightening,” she said.

What the Johnsons didn’t know was that a solution could fit right inside their glove box.

“[Brita Johnson] shared with me a Facebook post from the West Bridge Water Police Department in Massachusetts, and they have a Blue Envelope Program that they started there. I watched the video, and Louisa said, 'Do we have anything like this here?' And no, Utah doesn’t have anything like this,” explained Det. Troy Cash with the Centerville Police Department.

The Blue Envelope Program places envelopes inside the glove boxes of vehicles that have information regarding a driver's triggers and emergency contact information. A dozen states currently use the program, including Utah.

Det. Cash wrote a grant to the Autism Council of Utah to start the program. With their help, he printed out 100 blue envelopes for all 19 Davis County law enforcement agencies.

“This blue envelope is going to make a huge difference in the way I go about any traffic stop I may find myself in," said Orson. "The most important part of this for me is that this will not only tell the officer what’s going on up in my head and what to be aware of, but it’s also going to remind me to stay calm and push forward and not do anything.”

The Big Blue Envelope Program had its first test drive at Spectrum Academy in North Salt Lake.

“I was immediately really excited about the program," explained Spectrum Academy's Transition Program Coordinator, McDevan Carling. "I have had students in the past struggle in communicating with first responders … this is just a shortcut to being able to communicate with police officers.

"So by handing an officer their envelope, it already identifies them as someone who is going to act a little unusually or may look nervous.”

For the Johnson family, passing along that simple Facebook post has changed the outlook for drivers with autism across the state.

“It feels really good, actually," said Orson. "Some representation that Autism Spectrum Disorder need, in order to make it through the world, like everyone else can.”

Blue Envelopes from the Autism Spectrum Council can currently be picked up at the Utah Parent Center in Murray.