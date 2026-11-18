SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol troopers are watching for drivers blocking the left lane and aggressive drivers behind them this week, something they say they see often.

UHP says some drivers stay in the left lane because they’re going the speed limit, even though that lane is specifically for passing. Troopers say other drivers then react by tailgating, speeding or making unsafe lane changes.

Troopers are now watching for both kinds of drivers on the road this week.

During a ride-along, we were able to see as troopers pointed out a red sedan driving in the left lane.

“For a while there were three or four behind this red sedan while there were no vehicles in front of us,” a trooper said during the ride-along. “This vehicle was holding up traffic that was trying to pass by it.”

Maj. Chamberlin Neff with the Utah Highway Patrol says troopers look for left-lane drivers all year, but this week they’re focusing on educating drivers.

“We want to educate those that are driving in the left lane; we want you to focus on not leisurely traveling in the left lane; we want you to keep right, except to pass,” Neff said.

The Utah Highway Patrol says enforcing left-lane violations can be challenging, too.

“It’s not just a black-and-white situation because if somebody is coming up behind them, oftentimes, you’ll have additional violations such as tailgating, following too close, and that they can turn into aggressive behavior,” a trooper during the ride-along said. “The person in front of them feels like they have an obligation to monitor the speed of the person behind them.”

The Utah Highway Patrol says it has added 45 additional shifts this week solely for left-lane enforcement.

Drivers impeding traffic in the left lane could face a $120 fine. The message from UHP: Stay to the right, except to pass.