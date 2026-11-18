SALT LAKE CITY — As excitement builds for the upcoming Winter Classic in Salt Lake City, the Utah Mammoth unveiled the uniforms they'll wear when they take the ice at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The new jerseys depart from the uniforms the team usually wears during the regular season, featuring a throwback look with a walking mammoth on the front and snowflake details the league said hark back to vintage ski sweaters.

Nick Kova

"The design inspiration behind Utah’s NHL Winter Classic jersey draws from early days of community hockey in the state," the NHL said.

Inside the jersey liner, a hexagon design reminds Utah residents of the state flag, while the Mammoth helmets include a tusk forming the crossbar of the “T” in “Utah.”

NHL

The Mammoth will take on Colorado during the New Year's Eve game on the campus of the University of Utah.