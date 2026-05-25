Red-light running, speeding blamed for crashes at West Valley City intersection

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Multiple traffic accidents, including a recent crash and a fatal crash in March, have drawn attention to safety concerns at the intersection of 4100 South and Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City.

The Utah Department of Transportation and a West Valley City resident point to red-light violations and speeding as ongoing issues at the intersection.

“I don’t want people to get hurt. I don’t want people to end up dying,” West Valley City resident Zach Brand said. “It’s not just the red light. That’s the main culprit, but then there’s speeding that comes into effect. People aren’t trying to slow down.”

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Earlier this month, a white vehicle traveling eastbound ran a red light and was struck by a northbound vehicle with a green signal, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

The driver of the white vehicle sustained serious injuries. Two passengers, ages 13 and three years old, had minor injuries. The other driver was not injured.

In March, one person died after a collision between an SUV and a large commercial truck at the same intersection. Police said the SUV was traveling east on 4100 South when it ran a red light and was struck by a northbound truck.

“People are driving aggressively and trying to either beat the light or just flat out running red lights,” UDOT public information officer John Gleason said.

UDOT said it has added advanced warning systems, increased signal visibility and adjusted signal timing at the intersection.

“We’re doing everything that we can to improve safety on Mountain View Corridor, but we need people to do their part,” Gleason said. “We need people to slow down, put away the distractions, and never run a red light. That’s the issue we’re seeing out there. It’s putting lives in danger.”

Gleason said 4100 South is expected to be converted into a freeway-style interchange in the coming years.

Brand said he would like to see more changes in the area, including a lower speed limit.

“It could save lives to start building transcontinental railroad-style and meet in the middle so there aren’t any more deadly accidents,” he said.