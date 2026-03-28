One dead after crash on Mountain View in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead after a collision between an SUV and a large commercial truck on in West Valley City Saturday afternoon.

West Valley City Police said the SUV was traveling east on 4100 South when it ran a red light at Mountain View Corridor. The truck was traveling north on Mountain View.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash. The driver of the SUV died from their injuries; the driver of the commercial truck is in "good condition," according to WVCPD.

Mountain View is closed to northbound traffic between 5400 South and 4100 South. Both directions of 4100 South are also closed.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story