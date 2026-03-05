UDOT spends $26 million on contrast striping to improve lane visibility in wet, nighttime conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — A FOX 13 News viewer asked a question about faded lane markings that prompted a closer look at how the Utah Department of Transportation keeps roads safe when visibility drops.

Rick Walkup raised the concern directly.

"Paint the lane so you can tell what lane you are driving in. It is especially bad at night and when the roads are wet. Use reflective paint like most other states use," Walkup wrote.

FOX 13 News reached out to UDOT spokesperson John Gleason for answers about how the department approaches lane striping and visibility — even after a rough winter of wear and tear.

Gleason said UDOT has put down contrast striping on major highways in Salt Lake, Davis and Utah counties, spending $26 million over the last few years to restripe those areas.

Contrast striping pairs a white lane marking with a black line directly beside it, making the lane edge easier for drivers' eyes to distinguish — especially in bright sunlight or wet conditions.

"It looks white in the sun as well. And so if you just have the white line, the lane markings out there, they can kind of mix in — the eye doesn't always distinguish it. And so if you put that black line directly following it, that really causes it to stand out," Gleason said.

Even with those improvements, Gleason acknowledged that wet roads remain a persistent challenge for lane visibility.

"The reflectivity competes with the water on the roads. And so we're always looking at improving that reflectivity, and weather-resistant beads, weather-resistant tape, those types of things that'll make it easier for people to see those lane markings. Because it becomes a safety concern," he added.

Gleason said UDOT repaints stripes every year after winter and replaces the contrast striping tape — sometimes called tiger tail tape — every six years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.