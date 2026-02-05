Utah pedestrian deaths spike as warmer winter brings more people outdoors

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is facing a deadly trend on its roads as pedestrian fatalities continue to climb, with law enforcement pleading for drivers and pedestrians to work together to achieve zero fatalities.

In 2025, 43 pedestrians were killed in crashes across Utah. Less than a month into 2026, 10 people have already lost their lives on Utah roads, with five of them being pedestrians. "To have such a high percentage of the overall traffic fatalities be pedestrians, it's really unheard of," said John Gleason. "It's usually a much lower percentage of the overall total."

This winter's unusually warm temperatures are contributing to the problem, with more people venturing outdoors when they typically wouldn't during colder months.

"This winter has been really unique. We've had warmer than usual temperatures. That means more people are out and about this weekend. We're going to be in the mid-50s and so for all of us, we have to watch out for pedestrians in those places that we wouldn't typically expect to see them this time of year," Gleason said.

Irene Adolf has spent seven years keeping pedestrians safe at a busy corner, witnessing numerous close calls. She understands the reality of vehicle-pedestrian encounters better than most. "For the most part, I would say it's somewhat being in a hurry," Adolf said about driver behavior.

"I'm afraid the car is going to win every time," she said.

While many point fingers at drivers, Adolf notes that pedestrians also bear responsibility for their safety, especially when distracted by phones or moving slowly in groups. "There might be an instance where there's probably 40 children at one time coming across, and if they're doing this with their phone and walking slowly," Adolf said.

"Like I said, the car's gonna win, so please, if you are not in the car, look to see where the cars are. Please be careful," she said.

According to Zero Fatalities, most pedestrian deaths occur during dark hours, which is why officials are urging Utahns to stay alert and make themselves visible.

"Fortunately I get to wear this so people can see me. If you can wear lighter clothing or something that reflects, it does help, especially if cars are going past and their light shines on you, they see that somebody is there," Adolf said.

For drivers, Gleason emphasizes the responsibility that comes with operating a vehicle. "Do what you can to make sure that you're getting behind the wheel, you have all of your wits about you," Gleason said.

"You're focused on the road and watching out for those pedestrians and bicyclists and motorcyclists because they're out there, especially on a unique winter like this where we're seeing warmer temperatures, less snow, no snow. People are going to be out there and we have to watch out for them," he said.

