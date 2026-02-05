Winter storm potential used as reminder for drivers to dust off their safe driving habits

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is well into meteorological winter, but so far, drivers have enjoyed mild commutes with close to pristine driving conditions and very little rain and snow. Now that the potential for winter weather has arrived, it's time to dust off those safe driving habits that may have taken a backseat.

"You know, the icy roads, mostly they're and sometimes other drivers like kind of forget how to drive on the roads," one driver said.

Every year, it seems like the first big snowstorm in the valley takes Utahns by surprise.

Jesse Bun, who has an impressive resume when it comes to battling road conditions in winter weather, knows this all too well. "It's just bad. It's bad. We have a lot of snow plows, which is good, but other than that, I mean, most of the people just end up off the road," Bun said.

That's why he says it's important to respect the snow plows out in full force during weather like this, working to keep the roads clear. "Just stay well behind them, that's their duty, they are keeping you safe. Just because they're going slow and they're causing what you consider traffic doesn't mean that you need to be pushy," Bun said.

"Don't pass because you don't know if the snow's just flying out of there at the side. No way. I don't like to pass them. I'll just let them do their thing," he said.

If you don't give yourself that extra time for your commute, you're less likely to drive safely around these heavy machines.

"I think the biggest thing they need to remember is to give us space, give those snowplows space and keep a good distance away from them," a snowplow operator said.

"The cars around you is just one more thing that we have to worry about. So the more room we can have to work, the less stressed out we're going to be, the less probability that there's gonna be an accident," the operator said.

When it comes to snow, even a light dusting can cause havoc. "I've seen it come in like as a light snow, and then within five to 10 minutes, the road is just a sheet of ice," the operator said.

In addition to keeping your distance, experts recommend checking your tire tread before you head out, making sure you have anti-freeze washer fluid in your car, slowing down, and remembering to never pass a plow on its right side.

"People need to just slow down. Like that's a big thing is everybody drives too fast for conditions. If everybody just took a second and slowed down, that would help alleviate accidents, slide-outs," the operator said.

Drivers are also encouraged to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. "Bring a shovel, bring some water, bring a blanket, be prepared. But also be safe. Don't push. If you know it's gonna snow, or if you are concerned because it's colder, check the weather. Check the night before, be prepared," the operator said.

Whether you love it or hate it, the winter season brings snow, and that's something we all need to learn to navigate through.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.