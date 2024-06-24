Atlanta formally submits proposal to bring Sundance Film Festival east

ATLANTA — Could the Sundance Film Festival leave behind the Wasatch Range for the Blue Ridge Mountains after Atlanta formally submitted a proposal to host the event traditionally held in Utah?

In a release Monday, officials in Atlanta announced it had filed a Request for Proposal to Sundance organizers to bring the world-renowned festival east beginning in 2027.

The city says it, along with partners, have pledged $2 million in support to host Sundance. Leaders also launched a website that details what Atlanta has to offer.

“We are honored that Atlanta is being considered as a potential host for the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond. Atlanta is where the worlds of film, entertainment, economic development, diversity and inclusion meet and grow cohesively, together,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “We’re ready to show the Sundance Institute that Atlanta is the place where opportunities are endless, and Sundance can continue to shine.”

Having been in Utah since its founding in 1981, the contract the Sundance Institute currently has with Park City runs through 2026. Organizers plan on making a decision on whether to keep the festival in Utah, or move it to a different a location, by the end of the year or early 2025.

Boulder, Colorado threw its hat in the ring last week, while locations such as San Francisco and Minneapolis have also shared interest in Sundance.