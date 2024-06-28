Everything you need to know about Warriors Over the Wasatch air show

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Do you feel the need... the need for speed?!?!

Even if your call sign isn't Maverick or Goose, it's likely that this weekend's Warriors Over the Wasatch air show has been circled on your calendar for the last two years.

One of the biggest events in Utah is returning Saturday and Sunday to Hill Air Force Base, with tons of action to be seen in the sky and on the ground.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's festivities:

WHEN, WHERE AND WHAT TIME?

The FREE Warriors Over the Wasatch air show will take place Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 at Hill Air Force Base.

Gates are open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

HOW TO GET THERE

Those attending the air show are strongly advised to take public transportation as parking is extremely limited.

UTA is offering special transportation options to get people to the show:



Ride FrontRunner or use bus transportation to the Clearfield Station. UTA has a special Air Show Day Pass that is good for unlimited rides on all UTA services. From the station, people can take a shuttle to the show

Drive and park at the FrontRunner Clearfield Station, the board a free shuttle to the show from the station

FrontRunner trains and shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

WHO'S PERFORMING?

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are the headliners, appearing at the show on both days with their F-16 fighter jets. However, there are plenty of other performers who will showcase their skills on both Saturday and Sunday.



Para-Commandos - SOCOM Jump Team

Bill Stein / Rob Holland - Edge 540 / MXS-RH

Bill Braack - Jet Truck

Mark Peterson - A-37 Dragonfly

WWII Demo - Tora Tora Tora

Bob Freeman - EXTRA 300SX

Navy Demo - F-18 Super Hornet

Yellow Thunder - AT-6 Texan

Greg Coyler - T-33 Ace Maker

Skip Stewart - PITTS S-2S

Paul Sticky Strickland - Aero L-39 Albatros

Melissa Burns - Edge 540

Brad Wursten - MXS-R

Refueling Demo - KC-135 / F-35

Bill Stein - Edge 540

Tin Stix Edge - 540/ MXS-RH / Jet Truck

Show of Force - F-35A / A-10 / C-130 / AF Jump Team

F-35 Lightning II Demo Team - F-35A

AF Heritage Flight - F-35 / P-51

Rob Holland - MXS-RH

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds - F-16

IS THERE AN AIR SHOW MAP?

Of course!

WHAT CAN I BRING?

There's a whole list of items that can be brought into the air show, as well as a whole list of items that cannot.

