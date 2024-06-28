Everything you need to know about Warriors Over the Wasatch air show

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Do you feel the need... the need for speed?!?!
Even if your call sign isn't Maverick or Goose, it's likely that this weekend's Warriors Over the Wasatch air show has been circled on your calendar for the last two years.
One of the biggest events in Utah is returning Saturday and Sunday to Hill Air Force Base, with tons of action to be seen in the sky and on the ground.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's festivities:
WHEN, WHERE AND WHAT TIME?
The FREE Warriors Over the Wasatch air show will take place Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 at Hill Air Force Base.
Gates are open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
HOW TO GET THERE
Those attending the air show are strongly advised to take public transportation as parking is extremely limited.
UTA is offering special transportation options to get people to the show:
- Ride FrontRunner or use bus transportation to the Clearfield Station. UTA has a special Air Show Day Pass that is good for unlimited rides on all UTA services. From the station, people can take a shuttle to the show
- Drive and park at the FrontRunner Clearfield Station, the board a free shuttle to the show from the station
- FrontRunner trains and shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.
WHO'S PERFORMING?
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are the headliners, appearing at the show on both days with their F-16 fighter jets. However, there are plenty of other performers who will showcase their skills on both Saturday and Sunday.
- Para-Commandos - SOCOM Jump Team
- Bill Stein / Rob Holland - Edge 540 / MXS-RH
- Bill Braack - Jet Truck
- Mark Peterson - A-37 Dragonfly
- WWII Demo - Tora Tora Tora
- Bob Freeman - EXTRA 300SX
- Navy Demo - F-18 Super Hornet
- Yellow Thunder - AT-6 Texan
- Greg Coyler - T-33 Ace Maker
- Skip Stewart - PITTS S-2S
- Paul Sticky Strickland - Aero L-39 Albatros
- Melissa Burns - Edge 540
- Brad Wursten - MXS-R
- Refueling Demo - KC-135 / F-35
- Bill Stein - Edge 540
- Tin Stix Edge - 540/ MXS-RH / Jet Truck
- Show of Force - F-35A / A-10 / C-130 / AF Jump Team
- F-35 Lightning II Demo Team - F-35A
- AF Heritage Flight - F-35 / P-51
- Rob Holland - MXS-RH
- U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds - F-16
IS THERE AN AIR SHOW MAP?
Of course!
WHAT CAN I BRING?
There's a whole list of items that can be brought into the air show, as well as a whole list of items that cannot.
- PERMITTED ITEMS:
- Sealed and reusable water bottles/reusable (no cases)
- Earplugs, headphones
- Small folding chairs
- Small bags, fanny packs and purses
- Cell phones, cameras and camcorders
- Pre-packaged, sealed snack food
- Diaper bags
- Baby food
- Medications
- Foldable strollers and wagons
- Umbrellas
- Wheelchairs
- Blankets
- PROHIBITED ITEMS:
- Coolers
- Weapons
- Fireworks
- Cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vapes
- Lighters, matches
- Pets
- Tents
- Large umbrellas
- Bicycles
- Mace
- Alcoholic beverages, marijuana, illegal drugs
- Laser pointers
- Digital scanners
- Glass containers
- Drones