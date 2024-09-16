Jane's Addiction cancels Sandy concert after on-stage band member fight

SANDY, Utah — Utah fans looking forward to seeing Jane's Addiction on stage in Sandy early next month will now have to rely on watching old videos and listening to their music.

On Monday, the band announced it was canceling the rest of their tour, including the Oct. 4 date at the Sandy Amphitheater, following an explosive on-stage fight between members Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro.

"The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," the band wrote on social media. "As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour."

During a show Friday in Boston, the longtime bandmates confronted each other, with Farrell yelling at Navarro before other members stepped in to break things up.

Immediately afterwards, the band canceled its next show before calling off the whole thing.

Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro just got in a fight and the concert ended. pic.twitter.com/vCDOM0zBXG — Rich Whitaker (@RMWhitaker) September 14, 2024

In a social media post of his own Monday, Farrell apologized and appeared to take the blame for the fight.

"This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday's show," Farrell wrote. "Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

Fans who had planned to attend the canceled Sandy concert can get refunds from where they purchased their tickets.