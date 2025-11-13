Journey announces Salt Lake City stop on farewell tour

The legendary band Journey is getting ready to call it quits, but not without a farewell tour that will make a stop in Salt Lake City.

Delta Center announced the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will bring its "Final Frontier" tour to Salt Lake City on April 12, just one of dozens of dates the group will have to thank their fans.

The tour kicks off in February and runs through the first week of July.

"This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low," said guitarist Neal Schon. "We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together."

Tickets for the Salt Lake City concert at Delta Center go on sale Friday, although a presale is currently underway, with fans told to use the password: OPENARMS.