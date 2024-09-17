JT to SLC! Justin Timberlake sets concert date in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — After touring the U.S. and the world since early May, pop superstar Justin Timberlake has added Salt Lake City to his Forget Tomorrow Tour.

Timberlake announced Tuesday that he'll play Delta Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, part of eight new U.S. dates.

Tickets for the new show will go on sale to the general public on Monday, although presales for Verizon customers and Citi cardmembers will be held Wednesday through Sunday.

Timberlake last performed in Utah back in 2018 while on this Man of the Woods Tour.

Last week, Timberlake entered a guilty plea in a deal that saw a previous DWI charge reduced to a noncriminal traffic violation of driving while impaired.