Pop superstar Benson Boone sets Salt Lake City tour stop

SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off a smash appearance at Coachella, pop superstar Benson Boone has announced a North American tour that will end with a stop in Salt Lake City.

Boone, who is no stranger to performing in Utah, will head to the Beehive State on October 8 with the final show of his American Heart tour at Delta Center.

The tour will follow the release of his American Heart album on June 20 and is set to kick off on August 22 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to a release on the upcoming tour, Boone's song, Beautiful Things, was the most-streamed song in the world last year, leading to his appearances at Coachella and Saturday Night Live.

CLICK HERE for tickets for all Boone's concerts beginning on Thursday with a fan presale, followed by a public sale starting on Friday.