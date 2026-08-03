NewsFox 13 InvestigatesUtah's Fentanyl Fix Actions Facebook Tweet Email Submit your questions on Utah's Fentanyl Fix series Prev Next FOX 13 News Posted and last updated Latest from FOX 13 Investigates How a rural Utah community hit hard by overdose deaths is responding to fentanyl Taylor Stevens For Utah’s fentanyl task force, these drug dealers have priority Nate Carlisle ‘One pill can kill’: A single fentanyl-laced pill can be deadly, experts warn Taylor Stevens Introducing ‘Utah’s Fentanyl Fix’: A series exploring the deadly drug’s impact Taylor Stevens Health Signs of an opioid overdose and resources to help battle addiction