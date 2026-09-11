25 years after 9/11 terror attacks, Utahns climb to honor the lives lost

SANDY, Utah — In the calm of Friday morning, a group of FBI special agents, FBI staff, and local law enforcement members gathered at America First Field. Each person had a mission: to climb 2,071 steps at the stadium.

It’s all for one purpose, because a quarter-century ago, on the very same day, at around 8:46 a.m., it was not calm. In fact, it was chaos in its purest form.

American Airlines Flight 11 had crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing 76 passengers, 11 crew members, and hundreds inside the building.

Moments later, United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower, killing many more, and then followed by the crash of American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon and Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives that day.

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For the group of Utahns at the home of Real Salt Lake on Friday, they were honoring those who died as they climbed 2,071 steps, representing the 110 floors in the World Trade Center.

Robert Bohls, the FBI Special Agent in charge of the Salt Lake City Field Office, spoke before everyone started their steps. He remembered where he was on 9/11 — working at Hill Air Force Base, watching the events unfold on TV as it shook the nation.

“It was a very impactful day in American history,” he said. “It’s why many of us are in law enforcement and the military.”

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Bohls shared why it’s important to have a day to solely remember the horrific events and the sacrifices made 25 years ago. But added that it wasn’t just one day, as the impacts from the attacks are still felt by many families.

“Because a lot of the first responders, including 33 from the FBI, have lost their lives since because of cancer and things because of the exposure to the debris," Bohls said.

It took the group 30-90 minutes to complete the climb, and they did so as the names of each person who had died on 9/11 were shared through the stadium.