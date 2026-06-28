Blackened Mahi Mahi Fajitas with Chili Lime Crema with Smith's Chef Jeff

Blackened Mahi Mahi Fajitas with Chili Lime Crema are a vibrant, zesty twist on a Tex-Mex classic. A cool, tangy chili lime crema adds the perfect balance, making these fajitas a fresh, colorful standout for any summer dinner or gathering.
Ingredients
For the Blackened Mahi
● 1 1/2 lbs mahi mahi fillets
● 1 Tbsp olive oil
● 1 tsp kosher salt
● 1 tsp smoked paprika
● 1 tsp chili powder
● 1 tsp garlic powder
● 1/2 tsp onion powder
● 1/2 tsp cumin
● 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
● Juice and zest of 1 lime
For the Peppers & Onions
● 1 red bell pepper, sliced
● 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
● 1 medium onion, sliced
● 1 Tbsp oil
● Salt and pepper to taste
For the Chili Lime Crema
● 1/2 cup sour cream
● 1 Tbsp mayonnaise
● Juice and zest of 1 lime
● 1 tsp chili powder
● 1 tsp hot sauce
● 1 tsp honey
● Pinch of salt
For Serving
● Flour tortillas
● Cotija cheese
● Fresh cilantro
● Avocado slices
● Lime wedges
Directions
Prepare the Chili Lime Crema
● In a bowl combine sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, chili powder, hot sauce, honey, and salt.
● Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Season the Fish
● Pat mahi mahi dry with paper towels.
● Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice.
● In a small bowl combine salt, smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and cayenne.
● Coat the fish evenly with the seasoning mixture.
Cook the Vegetables
● Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat.
● Add oil, peppers, and onions.
● Cook 5–7 minutes until softened and lightly charred.
● Transfer to one side of the skillet or a serving plate.
Cook the Mahi
● Add mahi mahi to the hot skillet.
● Cook 3–4 minutes per side until blackened and flaky.
● Remove from heat and break into large bite-sized pieces.
Assemble the Fajitas
● Warm tortillas.
● Fill with blackened mahi, peppers, and onions.
● Top with chili lime crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, avocado, and fresh lime juice.
Chef Jeff Tips
● Mahi mahi holds together beautifully for fajitas and won’t fall apart as easily as softer white fish.
● Patting the fish dry helps create a better blackened crust.
● Don’t overcook the mahi or it can dry out quickly.
● Cast iron or a flat-top griddle gives the best blackened flavor and color for TV.