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Blackened Mahi Mahi Fajitas with Chili Lime Crema with Smith's Chef Jeff

Blackened Mahi Mahi Fajitas with Chili Lime Crema with Smith's Chef Jeff
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Blackened Mahi Mahi Fajitas with Chili Lime Crema are a vibrant, zesty twist on a Tex-Mex classic. A cool, tangy chili lime crema adds the perfect balance, making these fajitas a fresh, colorful standout for any summer dinner or gathering.

Ingredients

For the Blackened Mahi

● 1 1/2 lbs mahi mahi fillets

● 1 Tbsp olive oil

● 1 tsp kosher salt

● 1 tsp smoked paprika

● 1 tsp chili powder

● 1 tsp garlic powder

● 1/2 tsp onion powder

● 1/2 tsp cumin

● 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

● Juice and zest of 1 lime

For the Peppers & Onions

● 1 red bell pepper, sliced

● 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

● 1 medium onion, sliced

● 1 Tbsp oil

● Salt and pepper to taste

For the Chili Lime Crema

● 1/2 cup sour cream

● 1 Tbsp mayonnaise

● Juice and zest of 1 lime

● 1 tsp chili powder

● 1 tsp hot sauce

● 1 tsp honey

● Pinch of salt

For Serving

● Flour tortillas

● Cotija cheese

● Fresh cilantro

● Avocado slices

● Lime wedges

Directions

Prepare the Chili Lime Crema

● In a bowl combine sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, chili powder, hot sauce, honey, and salt.

● Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Season the Fish

● Pat mahi mahi dry with paper towels.

● Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice.

● In a small bowl combine salt, smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and cayenne.

● Coat the fish evenly with the seasoning mixture.

Cook the Vegetables

● Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat.

● Add oil, peppers, and onions.

● Cook 5–7 minutes until softened and lightly charred.

● Transfer to one side of the skillet or a serving plate.

Cook the Mahi

● Add mahi mahi to the hot skillet.

● Cook 3–4 minutes per side until blackened and flaky.

● Remove from heat and break into large bite-sized pieces.

Assemble the Fajitas

● Warm tortillas.

● Fill with blackened mahi, peppers, and onions.

● Top with chili lime crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, avocado, and fresh lime juice.

Chef Jeff Tips

● Mahi mahi holds together beautifully for fajitas and won’t fall apart as easily as softer white fish.

● Patting the fish dry helps create a better blackened crust.

● Don’t overcook the mahi or it can dry out quickly.

● Cast iron or a flat-top griddle gives the best blackened flavor and color for TV.

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