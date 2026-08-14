Community Action Services Food Bank in Provo doubles capacity amid rising demand

PROVO, Utah — The Community Action Services Food Bank in Provo has more than doubled the number of people it serves since the COVID pandemic — and community support is making it possible.

The pantry helped 9,000 people in 2020. It now serves 24,000, with each person visiting an average of 6 times per year.

Tom Hogan, CEO of Community Action Services and Food Bank, said the most in-demand items are shelf-stable, protein-based foods. "Peanut butter, canned meats, all those things are just probably laying around in your in your pantry," Hogan said.

Monetary donations are a key part of keeping the shelves stocked. Hogan said even small, recurring contributions make a meaningful difference.

"I tell the story about elderly couples who send in the check for 100 bucks a month to sustain. You know, one of those happens to be my mother and father," he said.

Neighbors can also drop off food donations in a convenient drop box outside the facility. "It's just like you're going to return your library books. There's a little drop box, and you can drop your bag of groceries in," Hogan said.

Volunteers from BYU and Utah Valley University also contribute physical labor to keep operations running. "We have two great universities in town and those students are always engaged in the physicality of the work," Hogan said.

Hogan said the collective effort makes the pantry work. "The help is just everyone doing a little piece of something," Hogan said.

Through its food rescue program, Smith's donated 50,000 pounds of fresh food over the last year — including milk, meat, fruits and vegetables. Hogan said that translates to a significant number of meals.

"50,000 pounds, 1.2 pounds per meal, so I'm going to say 40,000 meals. Not bad. Thank you, Smiths," Hogan said.

Smith's also presented the pantry with this month's Zero Hunger Hero award, along with a $1,000 donation. Tina Murray, representing Smith's, made the presentation at the pantry. "We are so excited to honor the Provo Pantry of Community Action Services with this month's Zero Hunger Hero award," Murray said.

Community Action Services was featured last month on FOX13 News in a report about funding cuts to some of its programs. Those cuts affect the organization's broader poverty-relief work but have not yet impacted pantry operations. The organization is now relying more heavily on community donations to sustain food distribution for the 24,000 people it serves.