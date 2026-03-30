Cheesy Bacon Oatmeal from Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Here's is Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Cheesy Bacon Oatmeal:
Ingredients:
- 4 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 8 oz cheddar cheese, grated
- 4 eggs, cooked over easy (or to preference)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- Chopped chives, for garnish
Instructions:
- Cook bacon in a pot over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove and set aside.
- Add chopped onion to the pot and sauté for 2–3 minutes.
- Add oats and cook for about 30 seconds, stirring.
- Add chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 8–10 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the cheese until melted and smooth. Hold warm.
- Cook eggs in a nonstick pan to your preferred doneness.
- Divide oatmeal into bowls and top with bacon, eggs, extra cheddar cheese, and chives