Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Good Day Utah

Actions

Cheesy Bacon Oatmeal from Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Oatmeal1
Oatmeal2
Posted

Here's is Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Cheesy Bacon Oatmeal:

Ingredients:

  • 4 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
  • 1/2 onion, chopped
  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 8 oz cheddar cheese, grated
  • 4 eggs, cooked over easy (or to preference)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Chopped chives, for garnish

Instructions:

  1. Cook bacon in a pot over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove and set aside.
  2. Add chopped onion to the pot and sauté for 2–3 minutes.
  3. Add oats and cook for about 30 seconds, stirring.
  4. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 8–10 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the cheese until melted and smooth. Hold warm.
  5. Cook eggs in a nonstick pan to your preferred doneness.
  6. Divide oatmeal into bowls and top with bacon, eggs, extra cheddar cheese, and chives

Recent Good Day Utah stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere