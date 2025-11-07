Inside Pioneer Elementary's culture of kindness and innovation

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — From the moment you walk through the doors at Pioneer Elementary, you can feel the positivity -- which is why they are our Cool School of the Week. And just like their school choir sings, "they've got pioneer pride!"

"Everybody here is just so helpful and kind," said student Colton, who nominated his school as the Cool School of the Week.

"They've accepted us as people," added a choir student.

The spirit of acceptance shines through at Pioneer Elementary through programs like Jr. Hope Squad and Peer Leadership, where students promote kindness by small activities , organizing food drives, and more.

"We want everyone to be kind to each other and be friends," one Jr. Hope Squad member said.

Pioneer's commitment to student involvement goes beyond kindness. The school's successful robotics team provides kids with a space to experiment, problem-solve, and build together — all while learning valuable STEM skills.

"I like doing competitions and I like building with my team," said one robotics student.

During our visit, Granite Credit Union joined in to surprise the school with a plaque and a donation to Ms. Peper Dickemore for making a difference in students' lives for over 30 years! "We're excited to recognize you and these amazing students," said Granite Credit Union Marketing Director Spencer Carver.

For the teacher, Ms. D, everything she does is all about the students. "I love what I do," she said. "I love kids, and I love to see this."

If you know a Utah school that deserves to be recognized as a Cool School of the Week, we want to hear from you! Email your nomination to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.