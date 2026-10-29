AMERICAN FORK, Utah — From morning music and pom-poms to principal karaoke and an adaptive gym, Dan Peterson School is creating a welcoming environment where students with different needs can learn, build independence and celebrate their accomplishments.

“We are a school for kids with a wide range of unique needs," said Principal Ryan Hemming. "We have 3-year-olds all the way to 22-year-olds at our school, and our students are the best students in the world, in our opinion."

Watch Dan Peterson School brings life skills and community to support students with unique needs in the video player below.

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The school starts each day with music playing as students arrive off the bus, helping set a positive tone for the day. The fun continues with Friday principal karaoke, where students and staff can sing along to their favorite songs. Principal Hemming and I got to sing some Backstreet Boys live on Good Day Utah.

Beyond creating a fun atmosphere, the school also incorporates practical life skills into students’ learning experiences.

A weekly snack cart that visits staff members doubles as an opportunity for students to develop job skills. Students also have opportunities to participate in internships.

“We prepare a resume and we practice their questions that they’re gonna be asked,” said teacher Abby Holyoak.

October is Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) Awareness Month, highlighting the different ways people communicate beyond spoken language. At Dan Peterson School, educators work together to help students find the communication tools that work best for them.

“I really take my responsibility as a speech language pathologist to help support the communication of my students, and we do a lot of teaming here at our school,” Holly, a speech-pathologist at the school said. “There’s so much great support from our physical therapists, occupational therapists, vision teachers, and we all come together to just find what works best for students.”

That collaborative approach extends to physical education, too.

The school’s adaptive gym features specialized equipment, including treadmills, to help students participate in physical education and develop skills they can use in their communities.

“We have treadmills and other equipment we use as tools for them to be able to access their community, access PE in the same way that other students in our state do, using the same state core standards,” said P.E. teacher Kirbi Jacobs.

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union joined Fox 13 News to surprise Kirbi with a donation and recognition for all she does with the adaptive PE program.

“We love these students, what you’re doing here is just amazing, this adaptive gym is fantastic,” Spencer Carver, Granite Credit Union's Marketing Director, said.

“It means everything to us," Jacobs said. "Our kids deserve the very best, they deserve all this cool equipment, and the support from our community, from our staff to allow us to do all these great things is really great."

FOX 13 News and Granite Credit Union recognize a different school each week and we'd love to highlight a school in your neighborhood. If you have a Cool School nomination send an email to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form.