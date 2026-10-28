'It was the best feeling ever': Provo girls soccer team brings home national title

PROVO, Utah — During the summer, the Fury Spurs FC were preparing for a shot at glory — winning the USYS National Championship. The team had won state for the third year in a row and went undefeated for the entire season. The stage for winning it all was set, their eyes locked in for the tournament in Tennessee.

They spent hours practicing drill after drill. But beyond running, dribbling and shooting the ball, soccer requires a specific set of skills, their coach, Danny Mason, said. It takes love of your teammate, he said. The girls do service projects together that help their community.

"They love to be with each other because they serve together," Mason said. "They love each other and battle for each other, and there's no fear. They trust each other. That character matters most — and of course, it breeds a winning soccer team but also well-rounded girls, set for life."

And that's exactly what it did. The girls won the 2026 USYS National Championship. Katherine Mason is one of the players on the team and scored one of the goals during the championship game.

“We kind of gave away a goal in the first half, but I feel like how we reacted is the important part," Mason said. "Because it was 1-0 them, but we came out together and decided we needed to lock in, and we went and scored first, second and third goal, and that feeling at the end of the day was the best thing ever, because everyone played so well, and being able to have that feeling together when we’ve worked so hard is the best thing ever."

On Monday evening, Provo Mayor Marsha Judkins honored the girls with a speech and some treats at her office. Then she gave them a street sign with their name "Provo Fury FC Spurs" on it as a way to celebrate all the hard work the girls have done to represent Utah during the tournament.

Their new season begins soon, and they are excited to get back on the pitch with one another.