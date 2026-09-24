Diversity of skills and students makes Midvale Middle School very cool

MIDVALE, Utah — What makes a school cool? For students at Midvale Middle School, it's the opportunity to explore new interests, learn different languages, and be part of a diverse community.

"Midvale middle is such a Cool School because it offers so many electives," said one student.

"I love our diversity at Midvale and I'm so happy to be at this school," Genesis, a Latinos in Action student, said.

The diversity is reflected in classrooms throughout the school, including its dual language immersion program, where students learn in both English and Spanish.

"Spanish could help me with my future," said one student thinking about his favorite parts of challenging himself to learn a new language.

Midvale Middle also offers opportunities for students with different academic needs. Through SALTA, advanced learners can work ahead in subjects like math and even build robots!

Students also learn outside the traditional classroom through programs like Unified Sports, which brings student together through inclusive games and activities.

Another class at Midvale is specifically designed for newcomers — students who have recently arrived in the United States.

Many of those students have only been in the country for a short time, giving them a place to learn and adjust alongside others with similar experiences.

"My name is Charleen, I'm from Congo, and I love Midvale because the teachers are kind and respectful," one newcomers student said.

During Fox 13 News' visit, Midvale Middle also received a surprise donation from Granite Credit Union. Teacher Stephanie Monroe was the recipient of the additional honor.

"I'm so appreciative I love the Midvale community, and this is a wonderful surprise," Monroe said.

If you know a Cool School, you can send an email to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com telling us why your school deserves to be featured, or you can fill out the nomination form here.