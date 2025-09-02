Effort begins to outfit Utah K-9 officers with bulletproof vests after shooting

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A Brigham City veterinarian clinic is stepping up after a police K-9 was shot during the same call that took the lives of two Tremonton officers last month, raising money to buy bulletproof vests for the animals to make sure they are better protected.

The deaths of Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Ofc. Eric Estrada left the community heartbroken.

The incident also highlighted the dangers officers and their K-9 partners face. Box Elder County Sheriff’s Dep. Mike Allred and his police K-9, Azula, were shot and injured while responding to the scene.

Azula wasn’t wearing a bulletproof vest, which is something PetsFirst! Wellness Center wants to change.

“We thought, 'We need to take care of them.' If they’re not having what they need, then us, as a community, can rally together to get them what they need to stay safe,” said Dani Barlow, a practice manager at the clinic.

It will cost about $1,500 to outfit each dog with a bulletproof vest. So far, over $3,000 has been raised through donations at the clinic and on their GoFundMe page.

Brad Gledill, who grew up in Tremonton, recently donated $500 towards the cause.

“They deserve the same safeguards that officers get, and unfortunately, a lot of the small agencies don’t have funding,” Gledhill said.

Barlow said the first vests will go to Azula and another K-9 named Elvis with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department. Extra donations will cover Azula’s medical expenses and help protect other dogs in Brigham City and beyond.

“We’re hoping we can reach all these amazing dogs," Barlow said. "We don’t want to leave one out."

Anyone looking to help outfit the K-9 officers can donate through the GoFundMe page, or make a donation in person at the clinic or over the phone at 435-734-9831.