Father-daughter gym-owning duo gives 'fight' a whole new meaning

SANDY, Utah — Inside the Sky’s the Limit Gym in Sandy, Sky Scott and her dad, Brian Suitter, are always fighting — with boxing gloves and mouth guards, that is.

When Scott was 13, Suitter taught his daughter how to box, and since then, they’ve been training together all in the comfort of their home garage. Suitter has decades of experience in martial arts, is a USA Boxing Certified coach, and a certified personal trainer.

“Sky, my daughter, just wanted to be the next Rhonda Rousey,” Suitter said.

For Sky, it was a sport she fell in love with almost instantly. She began to compete in boxing competitions and is a USA Boxing-certified fighter.

“I loved it,” said Sky. “It turned into more than just a hobby; it turned into my life.”

Father and daughter started training other community members at home in their garage, bringing more community members together. But three years ago, they moved into a gym space in Sandy as their “fight club” grew. Now, they have several classes a day for all skill levels and ages.

Suitter said it’s a joy to be able to work with his daughter and see her thrive in the sport. He said the gym is a family-run and female-led small business.

“I really like working with her and helping people because that’s what we do — we help people,” Suitter said.

Sky’s the Limit offers kickboxing, boxing basics and boxing classes for the kids. People can buy a membership or just drop into a class.

“Together we’re a great team, and I think that we’re a great team because we fight together,” Scott said.