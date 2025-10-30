Kearns couple creates safer dog collars after learning the risks

KEARNS, Utah — Something as simple as a collar could be putting dogs at risk. According to some Utah veterinarians, the injuries they often see from collars can be severe.

"People should be aware of those risks," dog owner Jason Martin from Kearns said.

Dr. Alex Park, a veterinarian at Valley Veterinary Hospital in Draper, said collar-related injuries make up less than 1% of total injuries they see, but the ones that happen can be severe. "They can really harm their airways if they pull too hard and too constantly," Park said. "They can also hurt their neck muscles and bones. Really severe injuries could lead to strangulation."

Park said one of the most common collar-related problems is skin infections. He said moisture-trapping fabrics such as cotton can harbor bacteria that owners may not notice until it's too late. He recommends collars made from nylon or rubber and clasps that are durable but easy to remove in an emergency.

Dog owners Jason and Hailee Martin from Kearns are trying to be a part of the solution.

Years ago, they started noticing how rough play between their dogs could become risky. That inspired them to look into collar-related injuries, eventually leading them to start Omega Dog Collars.

They created breakaway collars designed to pop apart under pressure; they say the collars prevent severe injuries.

For these dog owners, it's not about selling collars but about starting a conversation about safety. "Awareness is the most important thing," Jason Martin said.