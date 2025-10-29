Meet the refugee women cooking up culinary dreams in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Inside a kitchen in Salt Lake City, women from around the world are rising to become the next generation of culinary chefs in Utah — including Ziaab Adam, who came to the United States 10 years ago.

“I come here as a refugee I have war, anyone in the war, they know what is happening now with Sudan,” Adam said.

Adam says coming to the United States gave her an opportunity to do whatever she wants, and what she wants to do is cook. “I come here, I learn how to cut the meat, the fish, the chicken, the vegetables,” Adam said.

Adam is one of dozens of refugee women who have participated in the Rise Culinary Institute — a non-profit program that provides free culinary skills to refugee women through a 3-month program.

“Our students come from across the world, over 10 different countries, and they all come in new to the country. They have various barriers like language barrier, childcare, transportation, but they’re all dedicated to showing up every morning,” said Lavanya Mahate, Founder of Rise Culinary Institute and Saffron Valley Restaurants.

Mahate came to the United States as an immigrant 26 years ago with limited options. She says Rise is a way for her to give back. “Through hard work and the support of many mentors, I have been given opportunities where I could start a successful career for myself,” Mahate said.

The program, in its second year, has helped more than 40 women, placing them in food businesses across the valley. “There is this population of people who are here as refugees that, with proper training and skills, can support the hospitality industry,” Mahate said.

Adam has been spending her time serving dishes at local farmers’ markets and making cookies for stores and restaurants, but her ultimate goal is to open her own Sudanese and Falafel restaurant.

“I don’t have money to do that, but I will work hard to save money to do that,” Adam said.

If you would like to support the Rise Culinary Institute and its mission, you can attend their Dinner Social event on November 6th, purchase a cookbook, or donate on their website riseculinaryinstitute.org.