New bakery brings croissant focus to Salt Lake City neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A taste of flaky goodness has made it inside the pink building on the corner of 700 South and 200 East in Salt Lake. It's now All Purpose Bakehouse — a bakery centered around croissants.

"I think I started being obsessed with croissants when I made my first one in 2018," said the owner, Eli Fuhrman.

Fuhrman says his love for croissants comes from many things, but he is intrigued by the pastry's relationship to bread.

"Croissants start their life as a bread dough, and so you kind of have to know about mixing and fermentation, and like the process of yeast and gluten development," he said.

The result? Something a little more indulgent that can be served plain, or with special additions like chocolate, almonds, or fruit. But where did these baking skills come from? Well, Fuhrman curated his croissant craft in Colorado before moving back home to Salt Lake, bringing the idea of All Purpose Bakehouse with him.

"To be honest, when I saw the pink building, the outside at first and then the inside, it just felt like it should be a bakery," Fuhrman said. "Honestly, I didn't think they'd let me sign the lease, but they did."

Now the building is full of the smell of butter, fresh pastries and coffee. But creating the perfect croissant for customers to enjoy doesn't come easy; each batch takes about three days from start to finish.

"I care too much about the detail; I've worked for people who have been doing it way longer than I've been doing it, and they left a big impression on me," Fuhrman said.

And just two months in, Salt Lake City has already taken notice. The bakery sells out most often on weekends as people try to get a bite of their flaky pastries.

"I think people have just responded tenfold to what I expected," Fuhrman said. "The hardest part has just been keeping up with demand and staying busy."

Fuhrman hopes to continue making what he loves, with more variation.

"I think a lot of people in Utah haven't gotten to eat a really fantastic croissant yet, and I hope that they come and try one," he said.