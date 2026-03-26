S.T.E.M. programs and gardens make Sego Lily Elementary one 'Cool School'

LEHI, Utah — For nearly seven decades, Sego Lily Elementary has been shaping young minds in Lehi. They continue to stand out not just for their longevity, but for the people.

"Sego Lily is amazing," said sixth-grade teacher Mr. Taylor. "I think that the sense of community has got to be one of the top things."

That community comes together in unique, hands-in ways, like the school's garden! Kids don't just learn about plants; they get their hands dirty, working together and even having friendly competitions.

"Last season we started doing little challenges like who can weed the most weeds," said Gardening club student Marin.

Learning at Sego Lily Elementary goes beyond the garden beds though; students can also join a First LEGO league program, where the school team is known as the "coderunners" a play on the school mascot: the roadrunners.

"Students have a S.T.E.M project where they work with archeology, and they also code a robot, and build a robot out of Legos to accomplish missions," said First Lego League advisor, Mrs. O'Vary.

"I love coding on Scratch and stuff and also I've been playing with Legos my whole life, so if you can combine two things you love it makes something you love more," said one coderunner student.

The school also focuses on building character and life skills through programs like NOVA, a youth outreach initiative led by local law enforcement.

"We think it's very valuable," said Officer Smith with the Lehi Police Department. "We try and teach youth some lessons they may not be taught in school, or at home, mainly study the situation, think about cause and effect of your actions."

Another standout program is Hope Squad, a peer-nominated group dedicated to promoting kindness and mental well-being across the school. Members meet regularly, learn valuable lessons, and then pass those messages to their classmates.

"My favorite part about Hope Squad is being able to start the chain of kindness," said one student.

The impact of Hope Squad is felt throughout the school and recognized in the community. Granite Credit Union presented a donation to support the program and its growth.

"It is so well deserving of all the community has built here," said school principal Helena Mueller. "Lehi has some great roots and we are so happy to be a part of their story."

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